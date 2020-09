This Toronto Couple Spent £41,500 To Live In A Solar-Powered Van

If you just spent five minutes and 23 seconds with your jaw on the floor, you’re not alone. We also watched in awe as Toronto-based couple Bec Moroney and Eamon Fitzgerald toured us around their (almost) 20-foot-long Sprinter van — which contains more useable and thoroughly comfortable living space than you ever thought you could possibly fit into 80 square feet. With a kitchen, multiple beds, a shower, a compostable toilet, and a roof outfitted with solar panels, the compact mobile home contains everything the couple needs for a nomadic lifestyle. The micro-space isn’t merely convenient, it’s also supremely chic; peppered with bohemian accents and even a little greenery that makes it feel like home on the road.