This Joshua Tree Home Combines A Little Bit Of Everything — & In Style

"A lot of people always ask me what my home aesthetic is and I never know what to say," begins lifestyle content creator Natalie Quinn . "It's just a huge mixture of styles: a little boho, a little retro, with lots of colors and plants." After touring her Joshua Tree house, it's clear that multiple vibes are at play — and yes, it's working. "This home has been such a creative outlet for me," she continues. "I’ve always been passionate about home decor, and it was so therapeutic putting this house together and making it a space that feels warm, comfortable, inviting, and safe."