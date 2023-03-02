This Joshua Tree Home Combines A Little Bit Of Everything — & In Style

"A lot of people always ask me what my home aesthetic is and I never know what to say," begins lifestyle content creator Natalie Quinn. "It's just a huge mixture of styles: a little boho, a little retro, with lots of colors and plants." After touring her Joshua Tree house, it's clear that multiple vibes are at play — and yes, it's working. "This home has been such a creative outlet for me," she continues. "I’ve always been passionate about home decor, and it was so therapeutic putting this house together and making it a space that feels warm, comfortable, inviting, and safe."
As we make our way through Quinn's $1650-a-month rental in our latest episode of Sweet Digs, we're immediately greeted with vintage-inspired wood furniture, velvet couches begging to be cozied up on, and plush rugs for an extra-cozy touch. "When I first started decorating this space, I knew I wanted it to feel light and bright but also playful," she says of her interiors. "I definitely wanted to include fun colors and patterns, lots of plants, the vinyl records we love, and really make it a space we want to be in since we both work from home full time."
When we end up in Quinn's "favorite spot" — her bedroom — we see California desert influences meet Quinn's penchant for whimsy (in addition to two very comfortable pups, Melvin and Frankie). "It looks like my dream Pinterest board all put together in one room, and I absolutely love it," she says. Star pieces that tie the entire room together are a rattan bed frame sourced from Urban Outfitters as well as decorative disco balls aplenty, which scatter dots of light across the walls. "A lot of people say it reminds them of an Urban Outfitters catalog," she says of the space.
"It was so therapeutic putting this house together and making it a space that feels warm, comfortable, inviting, and safe."
Other cleverly sourced pieces that lend plenty of charm to Quinn's home include a quartet of retro dining chairs from Amazon, a Target-sourced console-turned-bar-cart, and plenty of one-of-a-kind thrifted gems. Shop select items inspired by her space and watch the full episode of Sweet Digs on TikTok, below.
