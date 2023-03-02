This Joshua Tree Home Combines A Little Bit Of Everything — & In Style

When we end up in Quinn's "favorite spot" — her bedroom — we see California desert influences meet Quinn's penchant for whimsy (in addition to two very comfortable pups, Melvin and Frankie). "It looks like my dream Pinterest board all put together in one room, and I absolutely love it," she says. Star pieces that tie the entire room together are a rattan bed frame sourced from Urban Outfitters as well as decorative disco balls aplenty, which scatter dots of light across the walls. "A lot of people say it reminds them of an Urban Outfitters catalog," she says of the space.