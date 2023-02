This Chic Brooklyn Apartment Is A Masterclass In Texture

However, lest you think Dae's penchant for all things cozy and chic veers into stoic minimalism, think again: Plenty of rich textures and rustic accents make her space thoroughly plush and one-of-a-kind. “You’ll find lots of mixed woods, cane, rattan, jute, and handwoven textiles and stone, but then I complement it with some modern touches, like lucite, which I really love," she explains. "I think it’s really chic, but also helps to open up the space and feels a bit more cool and modern than glass.” When juxtaposed with brass-accented nightstands , the effect isn't shabby-chic, but just plain chic — period.