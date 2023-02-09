This Chic Brooklyn Apartment Is A Masterclass In Texture

“I would describe my space as chic, cozy, and complete," New York City-based events and production manager Sunny Dae tells Refinery29 in our latest episode of Sweet Digs. "I really love natural elements [like] different kinds of wood and marble," she explains. "I’m an earth sign, a Virgo, so I think furniture that feels really grounding is pretty reflective of my personality."
However, lest you think Dae's penchant for all things cozy and chic veers into stoic minimalism, think again: Plenty of rich textures and rustic accents make her space thoroughly plush and one-of-a-kind. “You’ll find lots of mixed woods, cane, rattan, jute, and handwoven textiles and stone, but then I complement it with some modern touches, like lucite, which I really love," she explains. "I think it’s really chic, but also helps to open up the space and feels a bit more cool and modern than glass.” When juxtaposed with brass-accented nightstands, the effect isn't shabby-chic, but just plain chic — period.
"While my overall color palette is pretty neutral, I do lean into lots of knick-knacks and decor to help add personality to the space."
While NYC apartments are notoriously compact, Dae truly makes the most of her $2600-a-month, one-bedroom abode, which includes a spacious (by Brooklyn standards) private outdoor patio. (But green thumb, she is not: "Fun fact, only one of the plants in my apartment is real. I’m not a plant mami, but I do love to keep fresh flowers in the house and I get new flowers every week.”)
“While my overall color palette is pretty neutral, I do lean into lots of knick-knacks and decor to help add personality to the space," Dae adds. Other accents, like plenty of exposed brick and a vanity fireplace, add to an industrial yet elevated vibe that is quintessentially Brooklyn. "My coffee table books explore the diaspora, so like, fashion, art, and interior design. And I really try to lean into artists who either center Black women, or that are Black women.”
While Dae makes a convincing case for investment pieces — like a $2,000 plush couch from Article and a matching bookshelf and desk from CB2 — she's not above more thrifty finds, either. (See: A $200 baroque-style mirror that opens up the living area.) Other items, like color-coordinated bedding and kitchenware, can easily be sourced from a variety of brands high and low for a cohesive aesthetic. Shop select items inspired by her space and watch the full episode of Sweet Digs on TikTok, below.
