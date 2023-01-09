One can easily tell the importance of nightstands by their price tags. In modern times, your average high-quality bedside table markets between $200 to $800 despite being a small, simple nightstand. Of course, we found one reader favorite that falls under-$100 and a couple in the $150-ish range — but, handmade solid wood pieces fitted with fancy drawers, hidden nooks, and unique design elements are investments. Alas, as we said before you can trust the upcoming 12 bedside tables (luxury or otherwise) just as much Batman believes in Robin. Pinky promise.