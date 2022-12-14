Story from Gift Guides

16 Luxury Hygge Home Decor Gifts (That Aren’t Just Throw Blankets)

Alexandra Polk
Contrary to popular belief, the everlasting interior design phenomenon of hygge is not solely characterized by fuzzy fabrics. Yes, the Danish word encapsulates "cheery feelings of warmth, coziness, and comfort," according to Architectural Digest, but that welcoming environment can be achieved through furnishings of all shapes, sizes, and textures (snuggly or otherwise). If you want to satiate a loved one's hygge home decor desires this holiday but don't want to toss another fluffy blanket on their couch, FRAMA might be your saving grace.
This sultry, upscale lifestyle retailer doesn't dish out your everyday products. It sells oil diffusers in the form of red, Korean soil-based spheres grouped together in chic wooden boxes. It crafts analog clocks from premium leather and concocts candles that look as alluring as their aromas. Essentially, the retailer mastered the art of unconventional hygge home decor. To better acquaint you with the retailer, we perused those aesthetically-pleasing aisles and plucked 16 stylish Scandinavian gems worth gifting this year. Find the innovative piece they didn't know they needed (or at the very least, get some major home inspo) with the following picks, below.
Living Room

From Soil To Form Oil Diffuser, $194

FRAMA
From Soil To Form Oil Diffuser
$194.00
FRAMA
FRAMA
Ornament Candle Holder
$267.00
FRAMA
Hender Scheme X FRAMA
Clock
$330.00
FRAMA
FRAMA
Gift Box: Scented Candle Set
$138.00
FRAMA
Light an evocative candle or bust out a stylish oil diffuser to enjoy some lovely aromas and amp up the cozy atmosphere. Both FRAMA's candles and diffusers are available in the retailer's best-selling, woodsy scent Deep Forest (which I happen to own and love). If your loved one is particular about their home fragrance or needs no help in the candle department, unique wall decor is always a clever option.
Kitchen

Dry Studios Cutting Board, $153

FRAMA
Dry Studios Cutting Board
$153.00
FRAMA
FRAMA
Otto Ceramic Mug With Handle
$53.00
FRAMA
FRAMA
Cutlery Set
$142.00
FRAMA
FRAMA
0405 Glass
$84.00
FRAMA
While gifts for the kitchen should ultimately be practical, you don't have to completely forget about style. FRAMA's stainless steel cutlery, bold cutting boards, handblown glassware, and ceramic goods get the job done and look good while doing so.
Bathroom

Heavy Towel Set, $240

FRAMA
Heavy Towel Set
$240.00
FRAMA
FRAMA
Hand Wash
$49.00
FRAMA
FRAMA
Hand Cream Tube
$37.00
FRAMA
FRAMA
Hand Lotion
$87.00
FRAMA
We said hygge goes way beyond throw towels, but we had to include the bathroom version of a plush blanket. These Okeo-Tex-certified terry cotton cloths quickly sop up moisture with their supple natural fibers. To elevate your giftee's bathroom even more, tack on a lush, mild-scented hand wash or replenishing lotion to your cart before check out.
Bedroom

AML Stool, $582

FRAMA
Aml Stool
$582.00
FRAMA
FRAMA
Low Stool 01
$590.00
FRAMA
Hender Scheme X FRAMA
Tray
$100.00
FRAMA
FRAMA
Rivet Type Case
$860.00
FRAMA
According to FRAMA representatives, its furniture pieces are designed to be practical and long-lasting and are crafted from a "desire to create practical objects with a true sense of meaning and permanence." The solid oiled pine AML Stool, for example, can work as a side table, bedside stool, and more — whatever your friend prefers.
