Your Guide To The Coziest Cashmere Gifts For Every Budget

A surefire way to win any gift-exchanging scenario is to wrap up some cashmere. The fiber is seasonally appropriate, scrumptious to the touch, and forever in style. Plus, there's no doubt that a cashmere gift will elicit some delightful reactions, whether you've got a granddad or an office assistant on your list.
As luck would have it, there's no shortage of cashmere floating around in commerce cyberspace this year. The luxurious wool, once considered the crème de la crème of natural fibers for its hefty price tag, is now available at any budget — from less than $30 to over $400. Just keep in mind that the purer the cashmere, the higher the price. Cashmere blends typically aren't as soft but are far more affordable.
We, however, love all varietals of cashmere, even if just a hint of the stuff gets woven into our winter wear. (Shoutout to all the goats who provide us with such warmth and comfort!) Ahead, peruse our selection of 18 buttery-soft sweaters, pants, outerwear, and accessories that are primed to impress any gifting situation you're in this holiday.
One of Anthropologie's best-selling sweaters happens to be made of lightweight cashmere. Available in every color imaginable, this top is super-versatile with an easy-going boxy cut and cute mock neck.
Swap out your cotton button-down with this oxford-style cashmere top instead.
Just throw this oversize cashmere poncho over your head for an effortless way to warm up in a pinch.
Cashmere often is offered in neutral and heathered shades of gray, black, white, or oatmeal — so to see this color blast of a sweater has us infatuated.
These Lululemon cashmere joggers are so luxurious, your gift recipient may not want to wear them for any other purpose than to be a couch potato. Which, fair enough.
Yes, it's possible to find legit cashmere goods at extremely "soft" prices — at Nordstrom Rack, obviously.
We love any opportunity to wear our cozy loungewear out in public — and these versatile straight-leg cashmere pants from Quince allow us to do just that.
If the idea of a cashmere scarf is too cumbersome, these under-$100 cashmere neck warmers are a great alternative.
The internet's favorite cashmere cardigan is still this cocoon style from Jenni Kayne. Pricey, sure — but certainly worth every dollar if getting toasty and warm is a high priority.
Made from a blend of recycled fibers, these reworked mittens are a fun way to give the gift of traceable cashmere without breaking the bank.
This cashmere jumpsuit is made for those of us who want to feel wrapped up like an adult baby.
If you're going the distance when it comes to cashmere, you may as well opt for a super-long and chunky scarf to win the day.
Sometimes, just a simple cashmere crew-neck sweater works — and this one from Aritzia comes in many gorgeous colors with matching bottoms.
Feeling like royalty starts with intimates, and this (on sale!) cashmere crop and shortie set from Alo takes the cake when it comes to ridiculously cute underthings.
There's nothing like a statement top-off that's a bright and bold cashmere beanie.
It's good to know that this cashmere onesie from Madewell is polished enough to be dressed up for public-facing events. Just pull up a skirt or pants for the wintertime.
If dressing for comfort is the ultimate goal of this year's holiday party season, this midi cashmere dress from Reformation is simply it.
Finally, you'll need an appropriate cleaning solution for all your beloved wools. This detergent from The Laundress is exactly the gentle, sweet-smelling formula you need to keep those cashmere fibers looking their best.
