Your Guide To The Coziest Cashmere Gifts For Every Budget

Jinnie Lee
A surefire way to win any gift-exchanging scenario is to wrap up some cashmere. The fiber is seasonally appropriate, scrumptious to the touch, and forever in style. Plus, there's no doubt that a cashmere gift will elicit some delightful reactions, whether you've got a granddad or an office assistant on your list.
As luck would have it, there's no shortage of cashmere floating around in commerce cyberspace this year. The luxurious wool, once considered the crème de la crème of natural fibers for its hefty price tag, is now available at any budget — from less than $30 to over $400. Just keep in mind that the purer the cashmere, the higher the price. Cashmere blends typically aren't as soft but are far more affordable.
We, however, love all varietals of cashmere, even if just a hint of the stuff gets woven into our winter wear. (Shoutout to all the goats who provide us with such warmth and comfort!) Ahead, peruse our selection of 18 buttery-soft sweaters, pants, outerwear, and accessories that are primed to impress any gifting situation you're in this holiday.

Pilcro The Alani Cashmere Mock-Neck Sweater, $148

Pilcro
The Alani Cashmere Mock-neck Sweater
$148.00
Anthropologie
One of Anthropologie's best-selling sweaters happens to be made of lightweight cashmere. Available in every color imaginable, this top is super-versatile with an easy-going boxy cut and cute mock neck.
Free People Paloma Cashmere Cardi, $158

Free People
Paloma Cashmere Cardi
$158.00
Free People
Swap out your cotton button-down with this oxford-style cashmere top instead.
Nordstrom Signature Cashmere Poncho, $499

Nordstrom Signature
Cashmere Poncho
$499.00
Nordstrom
Just throw this oversize cashmere poncho over your head for an effortless way to warm up in a pinch.
Autumn Cashmere Striped Rib Crew Cashmere Sweater, $275 $192.50

Autumn Cashmere
Striped Rib Crew Cashmere Sweater
$192.50$275.00
Shopbop
Cashmere often is offered in neutral and heathered shades of gray, black, white, or oatmeal — so to see this color blast of a sweater has us infatuated.
Lululemon Cotton-Cashmere Knit Mid-Rise Jogger, $198

Lululemon
Cotton-cashmere Knit Mid-rise Jogger
$198.00
Lululemon
These Lululemon cashmere joggers are so luxurious, your gift recipient may not want to wear them for any other purpose than to be a couch potato. Which, fair enough.
Nordstrom Rack Cashmere Slouchy Beanie, $29.97

Nordstrom Signature
Cashmere Slouchy Beanie
$29.97
Nordstrom Rack
Yes, it's possible to find legit cashmere goods at extremely "soft" prices — at Nordstrom Rack, obviously.
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Straight Leg Pant, $99.90

Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Straight Leg Pant
$99.90$195.00
Quince
We love any opportunity to wear our cozy loungewear out in public — and these versatile straight-leg cashmere pants from Quince allow us to do just that.
Alex Mill Cashmere Neckwarmer, $88

Alex Mill
Cashmere Neckwarmer
$88.00
Alex Mill
If the idea of a cashmere scarf is too cumbersome, these under-$100 cashmere neck warmers are a great alternative.
Jenni Kayne Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan, $445

Jenni Kayne
Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan
$445.00
Jenni Kayne
The internet's favorite cashmere cardigan is still this cocoon style from Jenni Kayne. Pricey, sure — but certainly worth every dollar if getting toasty and warm is a high priority.
Everlane The ReCashmere Mittens, $50

Everlane
The Recashmere Mittens
$50.00
Everlane
Made from a blend of recycled fibers, these reworked mittens are a fun way to give the gift of traceable cashmere without breaking the bank.
Naadam Cashmere Jumpsuit, $295

Naadam
Cashmere Jumpsuit
$295.00
Naadam
This cashmere jumpsuit is made for those of us who want to feel wrapped up like an adult baby.
Theory Outlet Oversized Scarf in Cashmere, $122.40

Theory
Oversized Scarf In Cashmere
$122.40$255.00
Theory Outlet
If you're going the distance when it comes to cashmere, you may as well opt for a super-long and chunky scarf to win the day.
The Group By Babaton Luxe Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $148

The Group by Babaton
Luxe Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
$148.00
Aritzia
Sometimes, just a simple cashmere crew-neck sweater works — and this one from Aritzia comes in many gorgeous colors with matching bottoms.
Alo Cashmere Ribbed Staycation Bra, $178 $124
Alo Cashmere Ribbed Staycation Short, $150 $105

Alo
Cashmere Ribbed Staycation Bra
$124.00$178.00
Alo
Alo
Cashmere Ribbed Staycation Short
$105.00$150.00
Alo
Feeling like royalty starts with intimates, and this (on sale!) cashmere crop and shortie set from Alo takes the cake when it comes to ridiculously cute underthings.
& Other Stories Ribbed Cashmere Knit Beanie, $59

& Other Stories
Ribbed Cashmere Knit Beanie
$59.00
And Other Stories
There's nothing like a statement top-off that's a bright and bold cashmere beanie.
Madewell (Re)sourced Cashmere Sweater Romper, $188 $89.99

Madewell
(re)sourced Cashmere Sweater Romper
$89.99$188.00
Madewell
It's good to know that this cashmere onesie from Madewell is polished enough to be dressed up for public-facing events. Just pull up a skirt or pants for the wintertime.
Reformation Robin Cashmere Sweater Dress, $328

Reformation
Robin Cashmere Sweater Dress
$328.00
Reformation
If dressing for comfort is the ultimate goal of this year's holiday party season, this midi cashmere dress from Reformation is simply it.
The Laundress Wool & Cashmere Shampoo, $20.49

Finally, you'll need an appropriate cleaning solution for all your beloved wools. This detergent from The Laundress is exactly the gentle, sweet-smelling formula you need to keep those cashmere fibers looking their best.
