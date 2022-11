21 Fashion Gifts That Only Look Expensive

For the fashion-lovers among us, the holidays (and gift-giving season that comes with it) offer an opportunity to lean into opulence. But, to be sure, "opulence" doesn't necessarily have to denote "expensive." It's all about the way you display your wares, which is why you don't have to gift a recipient a high-end item to make them feel like a million bucks. The combo of thoughtfulness and an eye for the well-made and well-designed should cover your bases. (Besides, you may not wanna go overboard on spending too much during these tough times anyway — keep in mind who your giftees are and what is reasonable as a gift-exchange budget.)