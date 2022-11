Whether you've been naughty or nice, Skims holiday gift shop has something for everyone — even your beloved pets . Which means you can match with the entire fam bam in cozy festive attire. The label offers a vast selection of sizes from XXS to 4X/5X, with kids sizing 2T/3T to 8/10 and pet sizes in XS to XL. So get out your phone to start dialing your loved ones. It's time to ask for their sizes and what's missing from their at-home wardrobe . Prepare to be the most loved person this holiday season.