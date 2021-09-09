Once again, dads and nerds are absolutely winning the fashion game. We've already seen the rise of "ugly" sneakers, dad hats, Bermuda shorts, and '70s-style glasses, just to name a few trends that have had us sweating in a good way. Now, with autumn upon us, we're officially in the era of the sweater vest.
These sleeveless wonders didn't come out of nowhere — luxury designers were surfacing various styles at last year's fashion shows, of course — but the perfect-for-fall timing means this trend is about to peak. Browse your fave clothing retailers and there's bound to be several sweater-vest iterations sure to snatch your inner dork's heart.
The classic standards like argyle and cable-knit are well-represented, but what's more noteworthy are the fashion-forward silhouettes. There are the massively oversized sweater vests that could be worn as tunics, the itty-bitty cropped versions that fit like baby tees, and the chunky technicolor knits that incorporate Y2K-style crochet patterns. Ahead, shop the sweater vest styles that are bonafide chic — but are also sure to get your papa's stamp of approval.
