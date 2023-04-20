At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Once again, dads and nerds are absolutely winning the fashion game. We've already seen the rise of "ugly" sneakers, dad hats, Bermuda shorts, and '70s-style glasses. Now, with autumn in full swing, we're officially in the era of the sweater vest. These sleeveless wonders didn't just appear out of the ether — luxury designers have been surfacing various styles throughout recent seasons — but this season, the trend is really peaking. And, we already took it upon ourselves to browse the top online shops for the best sweater vests inspired by Dad.
The classic standards like argyle and cable-knit are well-represented, but what's more noteworthy, are the fresher, more fashion-forward silhouettes. There are massively oversized sweater vests that could be worn as tunics, itty-bitty cropped versions that fit like baby tees, and chunky technicolour knits that incorporate Y2K-style crochet patterns.
Ahead, shop some of the best sweater vest styles that are bonafide chic but also sure to get your pop's stamp of approval.