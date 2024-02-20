24 Of The Best Boots To Shop In 2024

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
There is no more crucial item in your wardrobe than a good pair of boots. (Okay, maybe also a white t-shirt and a well-fitting pair of jeans.) Boots have the ability to add polish to any outfit in your current rotation, which is why even the subtlest change in weather at the end of summer is all the encouragement we need to reach for our favourite pair.
While a classic pair of black boots is always a great investment, over the past few seasons, statement boots have gone mainstream — with Western aesthetics infiltrating the cities and deep autumnal colours cementing their place as 'neutrals'. Of course, this has had a direct impact on the boots we're shopping this autumn.
Investing in a well-made pair of boots will not only prepare you to (literally) weather autumn and winter, but it also adds mileage to all of your outfits, adding a more dressed-up energy than summer sandals or ballet flats ever could. A classic black pair will always be appropriate for work and after-work drinks, and a sleek ankle boot makes any pair of jeans just look better.
Ahead, we've rounded up the 24 best pairs to invest in this autumn — from timeless pairs that will form the basis of your everyday wardrobe, to bolder designs that may just speak to your personal style.
Best Black Boots
Black boots are undeniably versatile, and as appropriate for work as they are for a casual weekend or a night out. The options are, of course, endless, whether you prefer knee-high, over-the-knee, ankle or something in between — black boots allow you to fit the boot to your personal style as a piece that can be worn every single day.
Best Brown Boots
For anyone who is after a neutral boot, but not a black boot, brown is the obvious next choice. The spectrum of brown hues is endless, so you'll have no problem finding the right cut in exactly the right shade of brown to suit all of your outfits. Plus, there's no risk of the colour going out of style.
Best Knee-High Boots
Knee-high boots add drama to any outfit, and look equally great with a mini skirt as they do with a midi dress, and over jeans or leggings. Basically, this is the cut to choose if you feel like your current outfit rotation needs the volume turned up. Just be sure to check the calf measurement to make sure it will fit comfortably around your leg, or opt for a brand like DuoBoots, that allows you to choose the size and calf diameter.
Best Ankle Boots
Ankle boots are a classic, and a particular hit for anyone on the shorter side. There's just something about a crisp ankle boot that effortlessly elevates any outfit, in that "I just threw this on before walking out the door" kind of way. We're particularly partial to ankle boots that extend a couple of extra inches above the ankle bone, and have a small heel that's still comfortable enough to wear on a commute.
Best Cowboy Boots
The cowboy boot trend is showing no sign of slowing down in 2024. Cowboy boots are surprisingly versatile, with shorter and more subtle versions, statement-coloured options, or proper Western boots that could withstand a day (or a year) on a farm.
Best Chelsea Boots
The first boot many of us ever bought was probably a Chelsea boot, thanks to its ability to match almost any outfit or occasion. The trending Chelsea boots of 2024 are chunkier than the classic version, and have pull tabs at the front and back, plus a lug rubber sole that gives you extra grip on a rainy day. Whether you choose a more timeless style or buy into the trend, you'll never regret investing in a Chelsea boot.
Best Vegan Boots
Investing in a pair of vegan boots doesn't have to mean buying faux leather, which is often made of plastic (though there are some great faux leather alternatives on the market). We suggest expanding your search to also include rubber boots, like the statement-making Coperni pair below or knitted sock boots. The latter are often made from recycled fibres and we can personally vouch for the Everlane sock boots lasting years in your wardrobe without losing their shape.
Best Lace-Up Boots
Lovers of the lace-up Dr Martens already know exactly how to make them work in their wardrobe at all times. But if you're looking to expand your lace-ups to knee-high versions, there are plenty of options (and they don't have to be super chunky, either, unless that's your style!). Denim, brushed leather, and nylon lace-up boots will all add personality to your wardrobe.
