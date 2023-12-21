The Best Sandals To See You Through The Summer Season

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Summertime calls for airy dresses and wearing anything breathable, which also means that right now, sandal season is in full swing. While summer shoe trends come and go, sandals will always be a warm-weather must-have. From barely there thongs to chunky wedges, there's a pair for every style, outfit, and budget.
Overwhelmed by all the options? We've consolidated several of our favourite comfortable sandal brands and styles into a best sandals guide (and included a few other trends we love for our feet).
To make the list, we looked at a number of factors, including overall comfort level, trendiness, price point, and use. For instance, you might need a comfy sandal for the morning coffee run, and heeled wedding sandals in the evening. Or maybe you're a prudent shopper in the market for sensible (and obviously cute) orthopaedic sandals or travel shoes that won't cramp your OOTD. Whatever kind of sandal you need, the internet shall deliver.
One major thing to keep in mind is that we are talking shoes, which means that depending on the sandal, a break-in period is absolutely necessary and to be expected. But once that's done, you'll have that perfectly molded-to-you shoe. Ahead, our sandals guide provides you with some of the best toe-wiggling, pedicure-friendly styles.