The Best Sandals To See You Through The Summer Season

To make the list, we looked at a number of factors, including overall comfort level, trendiness, price point, and use. For instance, you might need a comfy sandal for the morning coffee run, and heeled wedding sandals in the evening. Or maybe you're a prudent shopper in the market for sensible (and obviously cute) orthopaedic sandals or travel shoes that won't cramp your OOTD. Whatever kind of sandal you need, the internet shall deliver.