7 Summer Shoe Trends That Will Be Big News In 2023

One of the easiest ways to elevate your style is to update your footwear game. After all, at this time of year, a simple change in shoes can go a long way in making an outfit feel summer-ready. Although the warmer weather has only just begun, we're already seeing the emergence of a few summer shoe trends this season.
Metallic accents are becoming key details on sandals, while the prominence of platform thongs shows no sign of slowing down. Crystal embellishments and mesh fabrications are here to prove that shoes shouldn't be your most subdued accessory, while classic shapes like Mary Janes, ballet flats and slingbacks are experiencing a much-deserved resurgence.
It's interesting to note that this season we're also seeing many of the most standout trends intersect with one another. Mary Janes have been covered in crystals, while slingback silhouettes are crafted in mesh fabrications. At times, we're even seeing shoes tick three trend boxes in one (take these crystal-embellished, mesh Loeffler Randall Mary Jane flats, for example).
If you're in the market to upgrade your footwear wardrobe this season, keep scrolling for the summer shoe trends you need to know about.
Metallic Accents
Your strappy sandals are set to get a makeover this summer, thanks to the addition of metallic accents. Between the gold toe-ring details at Emme Parsons and the shiny hardware front and centre at Ancient Greek Sandals, it seems no strappy shoe will feel complete until it features silver or gold.
Make It Mesh
While some might be dubious about the practicality of a mesh shoe, that hasn't stopped the fashion industry from embracing this look with open arms. From Alaïa's fishnet flats to The Row's foot-baring mesh slippers, transparent shoes in all shapes and sizes are set to be everywhere this summer.
Add Some Sparkle
There's no need to relegate crystal embellishments to evening events anymore; this spring/summer, shoes are set to bring the sparkle. From Mary Jane flats (à la Alaïa's Insta-famous iteration) to slingback heels (Gucci's got the most recognisable pair), crystal-covered shoes are showing up in a number of silhouettes. Don't save these statement-makers for after dark, our favourite way to wear the look will be with jeans and a white tee.
Mary Jane Ballet Flats
If you're on social media, you will have already seen this trend taking over. A celebrity favourite of late, Mary Jane ballet flats are shedding their twee connotations and eschewing in a fashionable new era this summer. Try pairing them with a maxi skirt and baby tee for a fresh take on the trend, or go for a timeless look and wear alongside wide-leg trousers.
Slingback Shapes
While a few trends on this list may be experiencing popularity for the very first time, others are tried-and-tested classics. Enter, summer slingbacks. You may think there is nothing new about this silhouette, but the slingbacks of 2023 have arrived with a fresh take. Think buckle details, multi-straps and fun flat iterations.
Platform Thongs
Platform thongs have been an It-shoe amongst the fashion set for quite some time, and just like the mesh trend above, we have The Row to thank for this one. First launched in 2019, The Row's platform thong Ginza sandals have steadily maintained their popularity over the last few summers. Of course, the shoe has now spawned a thousand dupes with high-street labels and designer brands creating their own versions of the look.
Statement Sneakers
You only have to look as far as social media to observe that sneaker trends are changing on the regular. This year we've seen the rise of the Adidas Samba and Gazelle shapes, while Onitsuka Tiger's yellow trainers have the It-girl's tick of approval. Our tip for summer? The brighter the better.