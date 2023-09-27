From Celebrities To The Street Style Set, This Statement Shoe Is Everywhere Right Now

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Ever since the Autumn/Winter 2023 collections debuted earlier this year, the popularity of the colour red has undoubtedly been on the rise. From Prada to Bottega Veneta, Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen, just about every major designer utilised the hue in its most saturated form last February, creating top-to-toe looks made to stand out.
Since then, we've seen the shade gain prominence across social media, thanks in part to TikTok's Tomato Girl aesthetic and Hailey Bieber's penchant for strawberry makeup. And now it seems the fashion world's obsession with all things red has made its way down to our footwear, too.
From Sofia Richie Grainge to Sophie Turner and the aforementioned Mrs Bieber, celebrities everywhere are taking a leaf out of Dorothy's book this season and opting for various iterations of ruby-red slippers. Be it Mary Jane, buckled silhouettes or slip-on ballet pumps, bright red flats are certainly having a moment.
Fashion's latest It-girl, Sofia Richie Grainge has been a particular proponent of the trend, embracing the red shoe aesthetic at New York Fashion Week earlier this month. While attending the Proenza Schouler show, Richie paired a strapless black and white dress alongside bright crimson ballet flats by Manolo Blahnik. A few days earlier, the celebrity took to Instagram, posting a photo of herself wearing a Prada nightgown alongside red Mary Jane flats by Le Monde Beryl.
Evidently, Turner is equally into the trend. Late last week she was spotted out in New York donning a pair of satin ballet flats by The Row.
Of course, it's not just the celebrity set that is investing in ruby-red slippers right now. The shoes have also been seen all over the streets at Fashion Week. From editors to influencers, many front-row attendees have been pairing statement-making red shoes alongside denim jeans, maxi skirts and mini dresses.
As far as styling is concerned, there are no rules in this arena. Pair your red ballet pumps with a minimalist look to add a pop of colour à la Richie Grainge, or style them with your favourite summer dress. If you want the full Wizard of Oz effect, try adding a pair of socks and an A-line midi skirt.
Keep scrolling to shop our edit of the best Dorothy-inspired red ballet pumps and Mary Janes below.
