While we love a matching sweatsuit and the ultimate no-fuss workout leggings, jeans are still supreme in our closet for their sartorial resilience as a timeless closet staple. The classic garment is at the very top of our shopping lists year-round, and we’ve got our eyes out for the best jeans for women right now to upgrade your collection. We've included a variety of styles, like more contemporary looks that touch upon the top denim and jean trends of 2024, as well as some timeless options.
As far as denim is concerned, there are the heavy hitters (lookin’ at you Levi’s) that are always a safe bet. But retailers like Everlane, and Frame have stepped up their game over the past few seasons, which means shoppers have more choice than ever before in the denim department. To help narrow down the search for the best pick of the bunch, we’ve sought the advice of shoppers who’ve doled out their stamps of approval in the form of stars and ratings.
From an Everlane Way-High pair with over 1,400 reviews to various classic vintage styles that’s got shoppers racing to hit that "add to cart" button, we’ve rounded the top-rated jeans on the internet to get you closer to your perfect match. Make sure to check back frequently, as we'll continue updating this roundup with only the best highly-rated jeans by customers.