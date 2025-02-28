All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Finding the best jeans is no small feat, but when refreshing your lineup, the latest denim trends always have something fresh and fun in store. This season’s styles lean into easy, nostalgic silhouettes that nod to the past while feeling completely now.
Bootcut jeans are back in the best way, barrel-leg fits continue to evolve with a sculptural edge, and baggy, relaxed styles prove that comfort and cool aren’t mutually exclusive. Ultra-soft denim delivers that perfectly broken-in feel from day one — Rag & Bone’s sweatpant jeans being one of the most coveted styles right now. Meanwhile, carpenter jeans strike the perfect balance between function and statement, with oversized pockets, contrast stitching and workwear-inspired details that add instant character to any look.
The bottom line? Jeans should be an inspiring default, never a boring one. Ahead, shop the best styles that live up to that promise.
Carpenter Jeans
A little rugged, a lot cool. Oversized pockets, contrast stitching and a relaxed straight-leg fit make this utilitarian-inspired trend the perfect blend of function and statement.
Barrel-leg Jeans
The trendy silhouette that keeps evolving. While some styles lean into oversized volume, others come in cleaner cuts that feel just as work-ready as they do weekend-cool. Plus, more brands are offering curve, petite and tall fits that nail the shape for every body.
Bootcut Jeans
A classic making a comeback (we’re not not taking a little inspo from Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl flared surf jeans). With a waist-snatching high rise and a subtly flared leg, these bring a little throwback energy to any outfit.
Ultra-Soft Jeans
The kind of denim that feels like loungewear. With a broken-in softness from day one, these jeans prove you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style.
Relaxed & Baggy Jeans
Whether high-rise and wide-leg or loose and straight, these cuts are slouchy in all the right ways. Worn puddled over trainers or cuffed with heels, this laid-back fit is the definition of effortless cool.
Dark-Rinse Jeans
Crisp, polished and moody. A deep indigo wash brings a dressed-up edge to denim days, whether styled for a night out or kept casual with a tee and cute flats.
