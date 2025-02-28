ADVERTISEMENT
From Relaxed To Tailored: The Best Jeans To Wear This Spring

Laura Lajiness Kaupke
Last Updated 28 February 2025, 9:28
Finding the best jeans is no small feat, but when refreshing your lineup, the latest denim trends always have something fresh and fun in store. This season’s styles lean into easy, nostalgic silhouettes that nod to the past while feeling completely now.
Bootcut jeans are back in the best way, barrel-leg fits continue to evolve with a sculptural edge, and baggy, relaxed styles prove that comfort and cool aren’t mutually exclusive. Ultra-soft denim delivers that perfectly broken-in feel from day one — Rag & Bone’s sweatpant jeans being one of the most coveted styles right now. Meanwhile, carpenter jeans strike the perfect balance between function and statement, with oversized pockets, contrast stitching and workwear-inspired details that add instant character to any look.

The bottom line? Jeans should be an inspiring default, never a boring one. Ahead, shop the best styles that live up to that promise.
Carpenter Jeans

Shop This
A little rugged, a lot cool. Oversized pockets, contrast stitching and a relaxed straight-leg fit make this utilitarian-inspired trend the perfect blend of function and statement.
Everlane
The Carpenter Jean
£126.00
Everlane
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Wide Leg Workwear Jeans
£38.00
ASOS
J.Crew
Camp-pocket Wide-leg Jean In 1996 Semi-str...
£177.00
J.Crew
Barrel-leg Jeans

Shop This
The trendy silhouette that keeps evolving. While some styles lean into oversized volume, others come in cleaner cuts that feel just as work-ready as they do weekend-cool. Plus, more brands are offering curve, petite and tall fits that nail the shape for every body.
AG Jeans
Hattie High-rise Barrel
£191.42
Bloomingdale's
Albaray
Relaxed Mid-rise Barrel Jeans
£89.00
Albaray
Agolde
Low Curve Jean Petite
£320.00
Agolde
Bootcut Jeans

Shop This
A classic making a comeback (we’re not not taking a little inspo from Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl flared surf jeans). With a waist-snatching high rise and a subtly flared leg, these bring a little throwback energy to any outfit.
Levi's
725 High Rise Bootcut Women's Jeans
£100.00
Levi's
MOTHER
The Takeout Bootcut Jeans
£201.91
Nordstrom
Reformation
Mia High Rise Vintage Bootcut Jeans
£168.00
Reformation
Ultra-Soft Jeans

Shop This
The kind of denim that feels like loungewear. With a broken-in softness from day one, these jeans prove you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style.
Gap
Mid Rise Ultrasoft Baggy Jeans
£55.00
Gap
Good American
Soft-tech Good Waist Cropped Palazzo Jeans
£180.00
Good American
RAG AND BONE
Miramar Terry Wide-leg Pant
£205.00
Rag and Bone
Relaxed & Baggy Jeans

Shop This
Whether high-rise and wide-leg or loose and straight, these cuts are slouchy in all the right ways. Worn puddled over trainers or cuffed with heels, this laid-back fit is the definition of effortless cool.
Loewe
Anagram Appliquéd High-rise Wide-leg Jeans
£875.00
Net-A-Porter
Abercrombie and Fitch
Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
£56.99£72.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Pilcro
Low-rise Wide-leg Jeans
£125.00
Anthropologie
Dark-Rinse Jeans

Shop This
Crisp, polished and moody. A deep indigo wash brings a dressed-up edge to denim days, whether styled for a night out or kept casual with a tee and cute flats.
Eloquii
The Barrel Leg Jean
£120.00
One Stop Plus
SLVRLAKE
Selena Jeans
£235.79
Shopbop
PAIGE
Arellia 32" Barrel Leg Jean
£320.00
PAIGE
