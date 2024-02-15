This Autumnal Colourway Is A Sophisticated Alternative To Boring Neutrals

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
To say the colour red has been having a moment over the past six months is a huge understatement. Red ballet flats were worn by every second celebrity and fashion week attendee last September, and earlier this month, bright red tights started to pop up on the streets of New York City.
More recently, the colour joined forces with the enduring Barbiecore pink trends born last year, for anyone who lives by the maximalist aesthetic (or just really, really loves Valentine’s Day).
But as we turn our attention to autumn and winter, those of us who don’t feel equipped to style such a bold colour in our wardrobes have been looking for other options. And those options have finally come to us with burgundy, care of the street style at New York and Copenhagen Fashion Weeks, and the runways.
On the streets, show attendees have embraced the colour with open arms, but that doesn’t mean their bags all look the same. Quite the opposite, actually. Proving that it’s all about the colour and not the fabric, one person carried a mini book tote from Dior with a jacquard monogram, while another carried a puffy clutch with a chunky matte chain detail, and another wore a classic Coach flap bag with a quilted pattern.
On the autumn/winter 2024 runways, it was a similar story, with Khaite showing a classic top-handle bag in burgundy, Mugler embracing a more structured alligator shoulder bag, and Victoria Beckham’s pre-fall 2024 collection featuring a structured burgundy zip-top clutch in four looks.
Of course, this is a colour that Bottega Veneta also championed in its spring/summer 2024 collection, with burgundy intrecciato leather bags seen in many of their iconic and newer shapes
Burgundy has also shown up in more than bags this Fashion Month, with a few show-goers wearing top-to-toe burgundy outfits, and others matching their bags with a pair of boots in the trending hue. This also follows Hailey Bieber wearing an all-Burgundy outfit when visiting luxury LA-based grocery Erewhon to promote her new smoothie bowl just last week.
Perhaps one of the reasons we’re so drawn to this specific colour trend is because it just feels sophisticated and polished. Much like chocolate brown and grey, burgundy (perhaps nonsensically) falls into neutral territory for us, and because it still also has a red-tone, it feels like a bold everyday choice that adds personality to daily outfits that might otherwise be one-note.
As we transition into autumn, incorporating burgundy into our wardrobes feels logical. It’s a classically autumnal hue, for sure, but it's also colour that won’t go out of style any time soon, but is still current in the wave of red we’re seeing in trend reports. We'll start with accessories and expand from there.
