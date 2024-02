It’s A Real Life Hoedown Out Here & NYFW Is Proof

Cowgirl trends have been on the rise over the past year. Cowboy boots were one of the biggest footwear trends of 2023 , while 'coastal cowgirl' took over TikTok with its laidback, boho style. Even the beauty industry wasn’t exempt from the rise of country trends in 2023, with ‘copper cowgirl’ quickly becoming a coveted hair colour across the world. And now, with Taylor Swift making her rounds in the US and now Australia, cowboy boots have become a statement piece in many of our wardrobes.