It’s A Real Life Hoedown Out Here & NYFW Is Proof

Unlike many of the Western "aesthetics" of 2023, which encouraged us to fully commit to an entire outfit of cowgirl pieces, the rise of the cowboy hat — in New York City, no less — isn't telling you to follow the rules. Sure, you can pair it with double denim for a full Western look, or opt for a more pared-back style and add a cowboy hat as a little hit of drama alongside an all-grey skirt suit. In short, the cowboy hat is now a bona fide fashion item.