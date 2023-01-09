These 12 Shoe Trends Are Set To Dominate 2023

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Nothing gives us that new year feeling like anticipating the footwear trends we might encounter. Many of our favourite closed-toe styles will continue to reign supreme: the knee-high boot, the loafer — they aren't going anywhere.
But 2023 is bringing plenty of interesting new designs into the mix. Y2K nostalgia is still a leading influence over our fashion choices, with more and more long-forgotten trends experiencing a renaissance. Mules and clogs are back in a big way, reimagined in candy colours, ultra-shiny patent and fuzzy shearling, while the classic stiletto boot is also making a return. For the heel-averse, 2023 will be all about the statement architectural heel. Often big and clompy (in the best way), these are definitely comfort-first.
Of course, Y2K fashion isn’t the only influence on our footwear. If you partook in the cowgirl trend, you’ll be pleased to know that Western-leaning styles are sticking around for 2023. This time, we're going full equestrian with saddle boots.
This season’s shoes are pretty practical but they certainly don’t lack excitement. Ahead, we dive into the six trends set to dominate the year ahead. Keep reading for tips on navigating them all, whether you want to channel your inner rodeo queen or party like it’s 2003.