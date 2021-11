A mood that can only be described as Hollywood starlet meets Cowboy Librarian, this alternative take on glamour is all about embracing the clash of propriety and fun. Coming together in an amalgam of aesthetics not traditionally thrown together, the collection’s boldness speaks to a greater movement we’re seeing in fashion. One where designers are embracing the old days of glamour with reckless abandon to practicality, and challenging what it means to dress sexy, and it's not for the faint of heart.