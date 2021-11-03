Gucci Writes A Love Letter To Hollywood With A Little Help From Some Famous Friends

This season, the flashes of Gucci genius were most apparent in the styling. Sneakers were paired with tuxedo shirts and three-piece suits, bike shorts were shown alongside cowboy hats, and Latex gloves peeked out from underneath bulbous maribou dresses. And while, at first glance, these combinations may appear outlandish, or even unruly, on everyday people, they also wouldn’t look out of place on members of Young Hollywood — Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, etc. — who were also in attendance.