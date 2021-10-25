To Hangovers & Uncomfortable Shoes: A Toast To Poor Life Choices After Lockdown

My best friend slept in my bed on Friday and Saturday. Her bedroom is down the hall but we’re not quite done with each other yet. Each morning we wake up, mascara staining my pillow, and dissect the night before, jubilant with the knowledge that so! much! has! happened! We can’t believe how much living you can cram into one night. We groan, feel a headache rolling in and agree wholeheartedly on two things 1) god it feels good to feel bad and 2) we can’t fucking wait to do it again.