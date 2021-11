Natalie Marie Is Australia’s Answer To Bespoke, Sustainable Jewellery

Its recent Australian Sapphire capsule collection is where Fitch says she’d love to see the rest of Natalie Marie Jewellery eventually end up. With this range (which is one of her favourites), there’s 100% traceability on the stone, from where it’s sourced to how it's handled and cut. Fitch tell me in detail about the mines these stones were sourced from, the optimisation of the cutting of the stones, and the machines that mould the pieces together. She’s clearly incredibly knowledgeable about her art, and is passionate about bringing more transparency into the industry.