G Flip is the true definition of a trailblazer. They've spent the last few years continually releasing pop bangers, dominating festival stages and, of course, churning out hilarious TikTok content on the daily.
Now, they're back at it again with another Crocs collab.
G Flip's first collab with the brand was released in 2020, with the shoe selling out in just minutes — it's fair to say fans of both the divisive clog and G Flip are hungry for yet another addition to their collection.
The latest G Flip x Crocs Clog is a white Classic Clog silhouette, fitted with a black Jeromo logo and a double strap offering maximum security and comfort.
Advertisement
To ensure the shoe perfectly encapsulated G Flip's personality the shoe will also be released alongside a range of colourful new custom Jibbitz™. The Jibbitz™ charms that adorn each pair were designed to represent something personal and meaningful to G Flip, including a rainbow to represent their connection to the LGBTQI+ community, a crown, their favourite tattoo that reads 'Party?', as well as the logo for their upcoming album release, Hyperfine.
To celebrate the drop, fans can register their interest in the collection through Platypus Australia to go in the running to win 1 of 5 Crocs x G Flip prize packs.
If you're yet to include a pair of Crocs in your shoe collection, now could be the time considering their fashion moment has well and truly arrived. They also make for a great spring/summer shoe, given the comfort factor and beach-worthy style.
Despite lockdown, 2021 is shaping up to be another huge year for G Flip. Earlier this month, they released 'Waiting Game' with Canadian alt-pop rising star renforshort and kept us satisfied with collaborations featuring mxmtoon and TikTok favourite Thomas Headon.
G Flip came out as non-binary via an Instagram post earlier this year, writing, "Looking into what it means to be non-binary had me realise that that’s who I’ve been my entire life."
"I’m still the exact same person, non-binary is just the best way to explain who I am and how I’ve always felt, like a gender smoothie," they added.
The G Flip x Crocs Clog will be available exclusively from Crocs and Platypus Australia online at 7:30 pm (and in-store at Karringyup, WA and Joondalup, WA at 6:30 pm) for $79.99.
Advertisement