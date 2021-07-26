At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
When it comes to Flex Mami, we are always ready to take notes. As a best-selling author, founder of Flex Factory Store, DJ, podcaster, TV host, and content creator, Lillian Ahenkan can sniff a trend from a mile away. She’s the one to blame/thank for the DIY foam mirrors that took over your Instagram feed last year.
The Ghanaian-Australian multidisciplinary entrepreneur is never not entertaining her masses of loyal followers. We pay attention to whatever she does, and that includes the footwear she sports. The fans aren’t going to be surprised that half of this list is made up of Crocs, but in true Flex fashion, she makes them work.
The Ghanaian-Australian multidisciplinary entrepreneur is never not entertaining her masses of loyal followers. We pay attention to whatever she does, and that includes the footwear she sports. The fans aren’t going to be surprised that half of this list is made up of Crocs, but in true Flex fashion, she makes them work.