It is the season! No, not Christmas, though that's creeping up too. I’m talking, of course, about wedding season. That time of year where it suddenly seems as though our calendars become jam-packed with nuptials and every other weekend, we’re witnessing two people declare their undying love for one another.
And of course, with the wedding comes the hen's nights. If you’re a maid of honour planning one, or a bride planning her own hen's party, you’ll know the agony of trying to find something that is fun, different to a standard night out on the town, but not a penis balloon-filled cringe fest.
To get you started, we've gathered a list of fun and unconventional ideas for your bachelorette to help ease your planning anxiety. A theme is optional of course, but everyone loves an excuse to dress up, and if a woman on TikTok can have a Shrek-themed hen's party, then you can go all out on your hen's party night (or day) of pre-wedding fun too.