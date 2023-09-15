‘Granfluencers’ Are The Unlikely Next Gen Of Influencers — & We’re Here For It

A big draw of the granfluencers is their humour. Think morbid jokes like: “I got ghosted last week, but it was because he turned into a ghost. Slay in peace Andrew!” So often, we’re told that there’s an age limit for social media, or for producing content. When I, a woman in her early thirties, tell my peers that I regularly scroll TikTok, most are quick to tease me that I’m “too old” for that app. I know it’s in jest, but it rankles sometimes to be told that consuming certain types of content is limited to people in their twenties or younger. It’s almost like being told, “you’re too old for fun things.”