Here’s How You Can Win A $20k House Party For You & 100 Friends

Ever wanted to throw the ultimate house party? Well, now is your chance. The good folks over at Surf Dive 'n Ski, Burleigh Brewing and Hard Fizz have joined forces to help one lucky winner through an epic house party worth over $20k.
Yep, that's right. You can win a huge house party for you and 100 of your closest friends that'll be filled with good music, good seltzers and damn good times.
So what does a house party valued at over $20k look like? Well, according to the party people (Surf Dive 'n Ski, Burleigh Brewing and Hard Fizz), the house party will feature live performances from The Terrys and Hard Fizz DJs, a pop-up bar from Burleigh Brewing and Hard Fizz, a fresh wardrobe for yourself from Surf Dive ‘n Ski valued over $2,000, a photographer and videographer to cover the whole night, plus a whole bunch of party pre-requisites like security, food and more.
Sounds pretty good, huh?!
All you have to do in the draw to win is explain who the ultimate house party guest would be in 25 words or less, and viola, you're in the running.