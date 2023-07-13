Why We Secretly Hate Celebrating Each Other’s Birthdays

Brooke says the group was yelled at during the party by the birthday girl for not fulfilling their duties, but that she assumed the tension would then blow over since, you know, it was a party. It didn't exactly pan out that way, though. “For the rest of her party, which I spent months enduring endless questions about guest lists, party themes, catering and more, and spent hours helping to plan and set up, she was ignoring me," she recalls. "She had the photographer take pictures of her with all of our close friends except for me and was gushing to everyone about how some of these friends were so great and helpful, while I was in the background helping clean up. It was probably (definitely) alcohol-induced, but I left early with a friend so I could cry."