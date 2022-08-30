What Makes The Perfect Birthday Outfit?

Over time, retailers have learned to tap into people’s hunt for the perfect birthday outfit. Many websites including Pretty Little Thing and Princess Polly now incorporate birthday categories into their selections, often featuring dresses and ensembles that are sparkly, voluminous, or skin-baring. “We believe that finding the right dress is all about showcasing your personal style and making a statement on your special day,” says Leigh Chesterman, trend director at Princess Polly. “The section is truly a one-stop shop, designed to not only excite our customers but also inspire and help them curate head-to-toe looks for any type of birthday celebration.” Pretty Little Thing also created a birthday section, which Chris Parnell, the company’s head of design, says is specifically targeting customers looking for something to wear on their 21st. For both sites, the initiative to create a targeted birthday space came from a noticeable spike in searches for these types of dresses, which, on Google Trends, reflect an increase since pandemic restrictions were lifted.