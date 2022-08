Perhaps the most alluring part of the tacky clubbing dress era is the inhibition and debauchery of it all. After being barred from partying for the last couple of years, it feels like a far-fetched fantasy. For a lot of my Gen Z peers, we entered the pandemic as students or graduates and popped out as office workers. Our school uniform was swapped out for loungewear and then again for work attire. No itty-bitty tight dresses to be seen.