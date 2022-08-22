“So happy to be 24 and cheap hot. We have our whole lives to be bougie and expensive but only now do we look hot cheap,” one TikTok user muses. ‘Cheap hot’ is not only a fashion aesthetic, it’s a lifestyle. Cheap hot girls buy wine from the bottom shelf. They embrace tacky fashion and rely solely on the faux warmth of alcohol blankets. They generously hand out compliments in bathroom stalls and pass around their lippy to anyone who asks. But where is she?