Look Back At American Apparel’s Disco Dress: The Original Going-Out Look

The party dress also comes with an added bonus: a reminder of the days and nights when those of us who wore it as 20-somethings used to have dance-filled, sweaty, and, most importantly, carefree lives. They are a wearable monument to the idea of freedom as we used to know it. “This dress brings me back to a time where I actually went out with friends, where I actually had fun, and where I actually did things,” says Sarah Caffry, a first-year medical student at University of Vermont. As the pandemic’s grasp shows little signs of letting up for good, that reminder is reason enough to bring the Disco Dress back into our rotation. (If you no longer have your version from college, there are plenty of options available on secondhand sites like Depop.)