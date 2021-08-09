There are plenty of benefits to calling Australia home, shipping rates and access to the latest drops from international brands, however, are not some of them.
But we can all rejoice in the news that cult-favourite shapewear and intimates brand, SKIMS by Kim Kardashian, is finally headed Down Under and will be stocked exclusively at David Jones.
While there have been a few ways around the issue of access to these undergarments, this is the first time that us regular folk can shop the range with minimal shipping costs and even, when the time comes, in-store.
Though its origins started off rocky, with Kardashian having to rename the brand after the initial launch from Kimono to SKIMS, the brand has gone from strength to strength, earning its place in many a wardrobe and even becoming the official underwear provider of the U.S. Olympic team (yes, really).
Boasting everything from smoothing shapewear to everyday loungewear, the line has been a huge success for Kardashian, who co-founded the brand in 2019 with Jens Grede. “I’m so excited to see SKIMS launch in Australia and can’t wait for everyone to experience the brand in real life at David Jones” wrote Kim Kardashian in a statement announcing the news. “The quality, fit and feel of our collections are so important and I’m thrilled customers will now be able to experience that first-hand.”
General manager of womenswear and accessories at David Jones, Bridget Veals, commented: “As a brand that supports and celebrates size inclusivity and body positivity, we are absolutely thrilled to be the exclusive bricks and mortar retailer in Australia to stock SKIMS. We understand that SKIMS is already a highly sought after brand in our market so we are delighted that we can make SKIMS accessible for our customers to try and engage with in-store, with support from our team of fitting experts and of course shop via our website.”
And if you’re worried about the selection, David Jones has confirmed that they will be stocking pieces from all collections, including; Seamless Sculpt, Core Control, Cozy Collection, Fits Everybody, Stretch Rib and Sleep Jersey. Lauded for their comfort and luxurious feel at a fraction of the costs of other high-end shapewear, the range is tipped to sell out quickly Down Under, with a waitlist already underway for the release this Spring. Basically, run, don’t walk!