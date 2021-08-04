Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Has Finally Hit Aussie Shores

All too often us Aussie beauty tragics are left to sit on the sidelines and watch as the rest of the world gets knee-deep in all the latest beauty drops. But we can now rejoice as the long-awaited debut of Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty line into the Australian market is finally upon us.
Thanks to beauty giant Sephora, the full range of Rare Beauty, from the viral Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation — available in a whopping 48 shades, to the singer’s signature Lip Souffle Matte Lip Cream, will be ready to shop from today (August 5) both in stores and online.
Some other gems you may want to swiftly add to cart include the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush for a lightweight flush or the Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner which aims to be an amateur-friendly, easy-glide, waterproof liquid eyeliner that is both vegan and long-lasting.
Founded by Selena Gomez, Rare Beauty strives to break down the unrealistic standards of perfection in the beauty industry, focusing instead on having fun with makeup and embracing our own uniqueness.
With a commitment to empowering the community by challenging beauty norms and shaping positive conversations about self-acceptance and mental health, Rare Beauty hopes to combine feel-good makeup with mission-based action.
One way the company does this is by donating 1% of all sales to the Rare Impact Fund. Gomez, who has long been an advocate for mental health care and has been open about her struggles, also pledged that the company will continue to raise additional funds with philanthropic foundations, corporate partners, and individuals to increase access to mental health services in educational settings.
"I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand—it can make an impact. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness.
"Our vision is to create a safe, welcoming space in beauty — and beyond — that supports mental well-being across age, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, cultural background, physical or mental ability, and perspective."
Rare Beauty will be available to purchase in all Sephora stores and online in both Australia and New Zealand from Thursday, August 5, 2021.