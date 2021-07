You can cop Bieber's exact look using two of the metallic-wing stickers from the Eye Play Sticker Book created by Instagram influencers Simi & Haze , which also includes neon colors and floating-crease shapes. But, if you're into the vibe and not the $50 price tag, you can find more affordable adhesive eyeliner packs on Amazon or Etsy. Plus, Bieber proves the sticker eyeliner is just as versatile as the bucket hat: Wear it to the club or rave, or just hanging by the pool. Actually, the latter might be even cooler.