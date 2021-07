You can cop Bieber's exact look using two of the metallic-wing stickers from the Eye Play Sticker Book created by Instagram influencers Simi & Haze, which also includes neon colours and floating-crease shapes. But, if you're into the vibe and not the expensive price tag, you can find more affordable adhesive eyeliner packs on Amazon or Etsy. Plus, Bieber proves the sticker eyeliner is just as versatile as the bucket hat: Wear it to the club or a festival, or just hanging in the park. Actually, the latter might be even cooler.