5 Takes On Summer’s Hottest Hairstyle

If you note hairstyle inspiration in the world around you — the girl in front of you in the Zara return line, or your co-worker who always looks chic in her teeny-tiny Zoom box — chances are better than not that you've spotted the hairstyle trend of the moment: the tight, center-parted bun. Some call it the "model-off-duty" look; others consider it more of a heat hack with the fringe benefits of having a style moment. Either way, we're breaking down exactly how to nail the look on every type of hair.
Ahead, the five different iterations of the sleek, low bun, along with a step-by-step guide to achieve the same style in your own bathroom with a comb, a little bit of hair oil, and a tight grip on your hair elastic.