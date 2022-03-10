15 Haircuts Trending For Spring

This winter has seen all manner of Instagrammable hairstyles take center stage. From the bixie (bob meets pixie) and the butterfly haircut, to countless variations on the '70s shag, it's never been a better time to switch things up.
As spring ushers in new beginnings, it welcomes a host of brand-new haircut trends to get excited about. This time it's all about '90s-inspired layering, air-dried texture, and fringes — lots of them. In other words, all the hair inspiration you need is right here.
Ahead, a handful of London's top hairstylists share their haircut trend predictions for the new season — and they're even more selfie-worthy than the last lot.
This content was originally published on Refinery29UK.