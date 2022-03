Why Is Everyone Becoming A Redhead?

"With any trend, people are relating towards red right now and the people who are wearing it," adds colorist and Matrix Brand Ambassador Rachel Bodt . She recently took Euphoria actress Barbie Ferreira from black to a vibrant red and says it served as inspiration for many clients: "People are saying, 'I [can] relate, I have similar coloring.' Seeing so many redheads right now, people can visualize it." According to Bolt, there's a red tone for everyone. For example, Ferreria's red influenced TikTok creator CurvyQueenSheen to take her own brown hair red , though a different, more golden copper. If you have natural hair, you can go red without bleach , just consult your colorist on the right shade for your hair texture and complexion. They key is dimension.