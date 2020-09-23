I Got A ’70s Shag Haircut — & Achieved My Fall Hair Dreams

Blame the months spent in quarantine or the aspirational bang transformations happening on TikTok, but fall haircut trends have never looked so refreshing.
If you're safe about it and take the necessary social-distancing precautions, then take the plunge and get your dream style — be it a sharp, angular bob, or in today's case, a '70s shag cut. Because if you do, you'll walk out of the salon, open-air studio, or backyard with a new accessory that will leave you feeling lighter, happier, and with the "fresh start" we could all use right now.
In today's episode of Refinery29's beauty YouTube series Hair Me Out L.A.-based influencer Alice Gherasim meets celebrity stylist Adir Abergel, who helps her achieve her fashion-inspired '70s shag dreams for fall. "Alexa Chung has always been my hair inspiration," Gherasim explains of her vision. "The style I want is something that will look more effortless and airy. I'm really hoping for that '70s shaggy vibe."
Before picking up his scissors, Abergel can already see the hair transformation about to happen. "You have a beautiful wave that we can't even see," Abergel says, running his fingers through Gherasim's thick, weighted brunette waves. "I want to bring it to life, create this beautiful movement." After sectioning her dry hair in three parts, Abergel takes his scissors to create the perimeter of the shoulder-skimming shag cut, and then a precision razor to add layers and a face-framing bang.
For this modern iteration on a shag-inspired haircut — which is all about texture and movement — Abergel says that leave-in styling products are key. For Gherasim's hair specifically, which is naturally both thick and wavy, Abergel mixed the Virtue Unfrizz Cream with the Healing Oil, and worked that cocktail through her damp hair. (Abergel is the Creative Director for the brand.) After that, he scrunched in the Virtue Moisture Defining Whip, before using a diffuser attachment to dry the hair. Then, Abergel showed Alice all the ways she can play with her new cut, from leaving it down and wavy, to pulling it up into a loose chignon for a sexy updo.
Stepping out of the chair, Gherasim feels instantly refreshed. "I didn't know my hair could do this," she raves. "I'm so obsessed with my hair — it's exactly the style I was going for, and I feel like I definitely achieved my cool-girl dreams. Scoot over, Alexa Chung, there's a new '70s icon in town."
