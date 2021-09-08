Although I haven't always loved my thick and very dark eyebrows, I can now report that they've earned the well-deserved spot as one of my favourite features. Thanks to this genetic blessing, my daily beauty routine has always been pretty basic; using either a tinted brow gel for more definition or a clear gel for a more natural look. (My favourites are Benefit's 24-HR Brow Setter or Maybelline Great Lash Clear Mascara). But, lately, I've been itching to be a bit more adventurous with the window dressings to my soul. After deeply contemplating brow lamination, I decided to start with a more temporary (and much cheaper) treatment that yields similar results: soap brows. A popularly backed method of eyebrow grooming, soap brows are achieved by activating a thick soap-like (usually wax-based) formula with water or setting spray and applying it to the brows with a spoolie brush for a legendarily long-lasting hold. Although there are a few fancy iterations to be shopped across the premium beauty scene (ahem, Patrick Ta's Major Brow Shaping Wax), I decided to dive in with a more budget-friendly version that I happily unearthed on Amazon: the £8 Ownest Eyebrow Soap Kit with over 7,000 reviews, viral TikTok mentions, and testimonials that it "gives you the laminated eyebrow look without spending the money to have it laminated."
I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia BH, but never had luck keeping my brows in place. Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke.
AMAZON REVIEWER
My brows stay fluffy and full all day long. I no longer fill them, they look so full!
Amazon Reviewer
My Amazon soap brow arrived quickly post-ordering and with no-fuss packaging: two small tins of product, four itty-bitty spoolies, and a tiny insert with application instructions. Step one was to mist the spoolie to get it slightly moist but not too wet so as to maintain a malleable gel-like consistency instead of a soaped-up mess. Although you can use water for this first step, I opted for some MAC Fix+ spray and swapped out the provided tiny spoolies for a larger one I already had on hand. I gave it a spritz with my setting spray, being careful to not oversaturate it, and ran it through the soap brow product a few times to evenly coat it. To apply it, I started by running the spoolie in a vertical direction at the inner corner of my brow followed by a sweeping of the brush diagonally upwards to create a clean tail end.
This little soap coaxes my brows into place every morning and keeps them in place until I wash my face before bedtime.
amazon reviewer
As you can see in the pics above, the results are not super dramatic — but, that's actually not a bad thing since my primary brow goal is to shape rather than redefine. While many reviewers recommend this product as a perfecting base that can then be filled in with a pencil, there's also positive feedback from thinner-browed customers for found its effects to be more on the redefining side: "My eyebrows are actually super thin and, with this, I’m able to move them much more for a bigger, fluffier look," Amazon reviewer Mariah T. shared. And, when compared to a gel, this stuff definitely held up throughout the day — even in very humid Miami weather. The product description touts it as a non-irritating formula made from all-natural ingredients that nourish, condition, and encourage healthy brow-hair growth — and, as someone who's often disappointed with the crunchy finish brow products can leave behind, I was genuinely surprised by was how soft my brow hairs were post using this product.
I should mention that my brows are currently a bit on the wild side (I usually get them waxed and trimmed every few months) at the moment, so if the hairs were shorter, I could definitely use this brow soap to achieve my feathery fantasy to see more of the individual hairs. (Until I see my brow lady, a pencil will have to suffice. Fake it 'till you make it!) However, at $8 for two tins, this viral Amazon buy can't be beaten. Give one away to a friend or keep an extra on hand for laminated brows in a pinch — not that you'll ever need to touch this stuff up.
As someone who has struggled with their eyebrows “standing up” rather than laying flat, THIS is magic.
Amazon Reviewer
