Although I haven't always loved my thick and very dark eyebrows, I can now report that they've earned the well-deserved spot as one of my favorite features. Thanks to this genetic blessing, my daily beauty routine has always been pretty basic; using either a tinted brow gel for more definition or a clear gel for a more natural look. (My favorites are Benefit's 24-HR Brow Setter or Maybelline Great Lash Clear Mascara). But, lately, I've been itching to be a bit more adventurous with the window dressings to my soul. After deeply contemplating brow lamination, I decided to start with a more temporary (and much cheaper) treatment that yields similar results: soap brows. A popularly backed method of eyebrow grooming, soap brows are achieved by activating a thick soap-like (usually wax-based) formula with water or setting spray and applying it to the brows with a spoolie brush for a legendarily long-lasting hold. Although there are a few fancy iterations to be shopped across the premium beauty scene (ahem, Patrick Ta's Major Brow Shaping Wax), I decided to soap up with a more budget-friendly version I happily unearthed on Amazon: the $8 Ownest Eyebrow Soap Kit. With over 7,000 reviews, its fair share of viral TikTok mentions, and impassioned testimonials that it "gives you the laminated eyebrow look without spending the money to have it laminated," I was more than game to give it a try.
Advertisement
“
I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia BH, but never had luck keeping my brows in place. Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke.
AMAZON REVIEWER
”
“
My brows stay fluffy and full all day long. I no longer fill them, they look so full!
Amazon Reviewer
”
My Amazon soap brow arrived quickly post-ordering with no-fuss packaging: two small tins of product, four itty-bitty spoolies, and a tiny insert with application instructions. Step one was to mist the spoolie to get it slightly moist but not too wet, so as to maintain a malleable gel-like consistency instead of a soaped-up mess. Although you can use water for this first step, I opted for some MAC Fix+ spray and swapped out the provided tiny spoolies for a larger one I already had on hand. I gave it a spritz with my setting spray, being careful to not oversaturate it, and ran it through the soap brow product a few times to evenly coat it. To apply, I started by running the spoolie in a vertical direction at the inner corner of my brows followed by a sweeping of the brush diagonally upwards to create a clean tail end.
“
This little soap coaxes my brows into place every morning and keeps them in place until I wash my face before bedtime.
amazon reviewer
”
As you can see in the pics above, the results are not super dramatic — but, that's actually not a bad thing since my primary brow goal is to shape rather than redefine. While many reviewers recommend this product as a perfecting base for taming bushier brows, there's also positive feedback from thinner-browed customers, too, who found it helped to fluff and fill; "My eyebrows are actually super thin and, with this, I’m able to move them much more for a bigger, fluffier look," Amazon reviewer Mariah T. shared. And, when compared to a gel, this stuff definitely held up throughout the day — even in very sweaty and humid Miami weather. The product description touts it as a non-irritating formula made from all-natural ingredients that nourish, condition, and encourage healthy brow-hair growth. And, as someone who's often disappointed with the crunchy finish brow products can leave behind, I was genuinely surprised by was how soft my brow hairs were post using it. Since I haven't had mine waxed and trimmed recently, I didn't quite see the feathery individual-hair effect I was hoping for with this product. But, I can imagine that being easily achievable once my brow hairs are a bit shorter — and, until then, a pencil can help fill in for that desired effect.
At $8 for two tins, an all-day hold that actually lives up to its legendary hype, and bonus nourishing after effects, the Amazon soap brow kit gets this beauty writer's seal of approval for temporary laminated brows in a pinch.
At $8 for two tins, an all-day hold that actually lives up to its legendary hype, and bonus nourishing after effects, the Amazon soap brow kit gets this beauty writer's seal of approval for temporary laminated brows in a pinch.
“
As someone who has struggled with their eyebrows “standing up” rather than laying flat, THIS is magic.
Amazon Reviewer
”
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.