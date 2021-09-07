As you can see in the pics above, the results are not super dramatic — but, that's actually not a bad thing since my primary brow goal is to shape rather than redefine. While many reviewers recommend this product as a perfecting base for taming bushier brows, there's also positive feedback from thinner-browed customers, too, who found it helped to fluff and fill; "My eyebrows are actually super thin and, with this, I’m able to move them much more for a bigger, fluffier look," Amazon reviewer Mariah T. shared. And, when compared to a gel, this stuff definitely held up throughout the day — even in very sweaty and humid Miami weather. The product description touts it as a non-irritating formula made from all-natural ingredients that nourish, condition, and encourage healthy brow-hair growth. And, as someone who's often disappointed with the crunchy finish brow products can leave behind, I was genuinely surprised by was how soft my brow hairs were post using it. Since I haven't had mine waxed and trimmed recently, I didn't quite see the feathery individual-hair effect I was hoping for with this product. But, I can imagine that being easily achievable once my brow hairs are a bit shorter — and, until then, a pencil can help fill in for that desired effect.



At $8 for two tins, an all-day hold that actually lives up to its legendary hype, and bonus nourishing after effects, the Amazon soap brow kit gets this beauty writer's seal of approval for temporary laminated brows in a pinch.