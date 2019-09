So, as crazy as it sounds, we have to admit that the ease factor makes it pretty tempting. After all, bar soap is a staple at home, at hotels, and pretty much couldn't be cheaper at any drugstore. But the concept had us more than a little skeptical. What happens if you sweat with soap clinging to your face? (Spoiler alert: breakouts.) Brow expert and celebrity makeup artist Ramy agrees that we should proceed with caution here."In theory, using soapy water as a primer is resourceful and good for someone who has sparse brows, but in reality, you really don't need it," he says. "It's just as simple to comb through your brows with a brush in upward strokes and then fill them in as usual."If you have an issue with your brows staying in place, Ramy recommends a clear brow gel before any other products. "Those are even easier because they come ready to use, so you don't have to play chemist by mixing up soap and water."In other words, leave your lab coat (and rubber ducky) out of it.