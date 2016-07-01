8 Before & After Photos That Prove Brows Make A HUGE Difference

Two years into Cara Delevingne's brow reign, and it’s safe to say that full, beautiful arches are here to stay. (Brooke Shields knew it all along...) But just because you’re not pluck-happy doesn’t mean you can’t play around with your look. In fact, while tons of celebrities have embraced full brows in the age of Cara, they’ve interpreted the trend in a variety of unique ways. Some have let their arches grow wild; others have tried tinting, dyeing, or tweezing just so.



Ahead, we’ve rounded up eight subtle ways in which celebrities have embraced bold brows. Click through to see how a minor change — a pull here, a tug there, a dash of powder, a little comb — can dramatically transform the face. Have a look you envy? Luckily, these tweaks are so easy, they simply require a magnifying mirror. You have everything you need, right at your fingertips.

