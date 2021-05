I Found The Only Two Brow Products I’ll Ever Need

I can't say the difference before and after is dramatique, but the two-step routine adds much-needed definition to my face considering I just use concealer and a little bit of blush most days. Air Brow also promises stronger, healthier brows over time courtesy of ingredients like castor oil, panthenol, and biotinoyl tripeptide-1, but I haven't been using it long enough to attest to that. The shade selection is a selling point for me, too: My skin tone is both very fair and very neutral, and many brow products made for brunettes skew warm, which looks orangey and unnatural on me. Brown Black is the perfect cool, soft shade that actually looks like the color of my hair. (There's a clear one , too, if that's what you're into.)