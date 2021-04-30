I Found The Only Two Brow Products I’ll Ever Need

Each priced at $22, Air Brow and Brow Pop are sold separately, so you don't have to use them together; I just like to. Brow Pop, described as a "dual-action defining pencil," has a spoolie on one end and a pencil with a fine triangular tip on the other. I use the spoolie to brush my brows up and out then switch to the pigmented side to fill in, using light strokes starting with the middle to tail end and working toward the part of my brow closest to my nose, which happens to be the sparsest. Once I'm happy with that, I comb through once more to blend any harsh lines, then whip out Air Brow, a "volumizing treatment gel."