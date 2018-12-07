We Tried $95 Worth Of Eyebrow Products — & This Was The Clear Winner

The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the products, brands, and people that are breaking the rules and redefining beauty standards, one lipstick at a time.
Jack Black is rumored to have once said, "You must never underestimate the power of the eyebrow." Chances are the comedian was referring mostly to his own expressive, shape-shifting set, but his wise words also apply to many a makeup routine.
The importance of a good brow is why people are spending hundreds every year on microblading, shaping, and waxing, and why Desi Perkins' new brow-kit collaboration with Benefit Cosmetics sold out less than 24 hours after launching. It's also why we decided to find the best eyebrow products on the market before the year ends.
So, instead of getting lost in all the new releases and hyped-up products of the last 12 months, we want you to know what's truly worth adding to your collection. We rounded up the most buzzed-about brow pens and gels of 2018 and had R29 staffers put them to the test. Ahead, the four honorees that proved to us the real power of the eyebrow.
