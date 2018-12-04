Where You Can Get The Desi Perkins x Benefit Palette That Sold Out

You can take everything in our makeup bags away but don’t you dare touch our brow products. Our angled brush, various pencils, brow gel (both clear and colored), and concealer are among the most treasured makeup items we own because fresh brows can totally transform your face.
That's why we jumped at the chance to hit the buy button when we heard Benefit Cosmetics released a limited-edition, all-inclusive brow kit with beauty influencer and YouTube star Desi Perkins. Benefit is responsible for some of our favorite brow products, like the cult-favorite Gimme Brow Gel, and the 5-piece set is stocked with everything Perkins uses to achieve “bomb ass brows” — all wrapped in gorgeous, rose gold packaging. When the Bomb Ass Brows set launched exclusively in Benefit stores and on Benefit's website last week, it sold out in less than 24 hours. But if you missed it the first time around, there is good news: You can still get your hands on the collection online at various retailers like Sephora, Macy's, and Birchbox starting today. You'll also be able to get it in person on December 7.
We got our hands on the $59 set that comes with six essential items that value over $126 — brow powder, clear setting gel, brow pomade, a brow pencil, highlighter, and a double-ended spoolie — with five different shade options.
When we took the medium-neutral kit for a spin, we ended up with feathery, defined brows thanks to a combination of the Precisely My Brow pencil, Ka-Brow pomade, and 24-hour Brow Setter. Considering the three products alone ring in at over 50 bucks, the entire kit is a deal too good to pass up. Don't miss this opportunity — get one (or two) for you and your friends before its gone for good.
