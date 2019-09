Where You Can Get The Desi Perkins x Benefit Palette That Sold Out

That's why we jumped at the chance to hit the buy button when we heard Benefit Cosmetics released a limited-edition, all-inclusive brow kit with beauty influencer and YouTube star Desi Perkin s. Benefit is responsible for some of our favorite brow products, like the cult-favorite Gimme Brow Gel, and the 5-piece set is stocked with everything Perkins uses to achieve “bomb ass brows” — all wrapped in gorgeous, rose gold packaging. When the Bomb Ass Brows set launched exclusively in Benefit stores and on Benefit's website last week, it sold out in less than 24 hours. But if you missed it the first time around, there is good news: You can still get your hands on the collection online at various retailers like Sephora, Macy's , and Birchbox starting today. You'll also be able to get it in person on December 7.