How To Get The Perfect Brows For You, According To The Kardashians' Brow Artist

Should I tweeze/trim between appointments?

Baker, like most pros, prefers her clients to avoid any at-home grooming in between appointments. "Typically when a client tweezes themselves, they get tweezer happy and do too much," Baker explains. "So it’s best to let the pros do it for you." Also, it's likely you and your artist are working towards a long-term goal, so intervening at home could set you back at your next visit. But we get it, minor touch-ups are sometimes hard to avoid, but try to limit it to the hairs between your brows to get your through — don't mess with the actual shape or length or you might be sorry you did.