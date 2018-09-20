I Tried $95 Worth Of Eyebrow Gels — & Here's My Favorite

When it comes to desert island beauty products, many would prefer to beef up their lashes with mascara above all else, while others would pick the power of concealer. But for me, someone who needs to have their eyebrows on point every day, it would be a brow product I'd choose.
As you can tell, I'm very picky about the products that I use on my eyebrows — and I am not alone. I've always preferred clear gel and classic pencil, a great duo for lengthening the tails, filling in any sparse areas, and setting my work. But after a round of backstage visits at New York Fashion Week this season, I realized that everyone is using something totally different — gels.
Inspired by the feathery finish I saw at numerous backstages, I decided to give some top-selling formulas a try. Keep clicking for the formulas that gave my pencil a run for its money.