5 Alternatives To This Sold-Out Brow Gel

Stiff, sticky, wet, crusty — four words you never want to hear when you're talking about brow gel (or pretty much anything, for that matter). For a product that seems so simple, you'd be surprised just how hard it is to get it right. So, when we find one that truly works, we hold onto it tight. For us, and brow enthusiasts around the globe, that's NARS Brow Gel.
The little black tube has been out of stock at Sephora and back-ordered on Neiman Marcus since last week. While it's by no means new, the classic gel is a mainstay in many editors' makeup bags for good reason: It's easy to apply, holds our brows in place all day, and makes hairs look feathery and brushed up — not crispy. Plus, the slightly glossy finish tends to catch the light, creating a highlighter-like effect that makes brows look fuller and thicker, despite the fact that the gel is totally clear.
Sadly, finding a tube of the clear gel will be tough, but the brand still has tinted versions of the product in stock. If you simply cannot live without a clear gel until then — or just want to try something new — keep scrolling to check out a few of our other favorite formulas.